Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Sells $2,054,711.80 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) Director Growth I. L.P. M33 sold 673,676 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $2,054,711.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,950,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,549,198.85. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $255.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 186.83% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOI. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. FreeGulliver LLC raised its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 412,578 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 346,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

