FMB Wealth Management Buys 11,668 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

FMB Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 6.4% of FMB Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FMB Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 154,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,252,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $98.35 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

