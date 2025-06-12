Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Anish Patel Sells 6,667 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $135,606.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 303,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,305.06. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 7th, Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $122,606.13.

On Monday, April 7th, Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $120,272.68.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 9.7%

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $961.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.79. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jones Trading dropped their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

