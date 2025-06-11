Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 6,283.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 94,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 93,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 17,182 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 57,903 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 75,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

