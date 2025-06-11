Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,565,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 258,588 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of OII opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.48. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

