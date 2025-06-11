Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 1,188 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 2,670 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $153,738.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,061.84. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

