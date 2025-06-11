Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Up 9.4% – What’s Next?

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 654 ($8.83) and last traded at GBX 654 ($8.83). Approximately 2,555,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,431,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 597.80 ($8.07).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 475 ($6.41) to GBX 500 ($6.75) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Vistry Group Stock Up 8.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 599.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 604.47.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Vistry Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Helen Owers sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 528 ($7.13), for a total value of £19,715.52 ($26,617.42). Also, insider Tim Lawlor sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($8.01), for a total transaction of £13,247.62 ($17,885.27). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75 shares of company stock worth $45,120. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

