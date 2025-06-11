Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Stock Price Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 78.20 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 77.87 ($1.05). 313,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 905,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.04).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIC. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.78) target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 140 ($1.89) to GBX 125 ($1.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Victorian Plumbing Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £262.58 million, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.16.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Victorian Plumbing Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victorian Plumbing Group plc will post 5.980995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Barton bought 12,194 shares of Victorian Plumbing Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.08 ($13,499.50). Insiders own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.

The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.

Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

