Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Cummins by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Cummins by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.25.

Cummins Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $327.08 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.