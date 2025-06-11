Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (TRINZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on June 30th

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TRINZ opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

