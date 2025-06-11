TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.11% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 756.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of THS stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, CEO Steven Oakland bought 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,929,920.66. This represents a 1.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 17,678 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $408,185.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,482,337 shares in the company, valued at $126,587,161.33. The trade was a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 147,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

