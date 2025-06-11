Transform Wealth LLC Sells 676 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Daiwa America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.2%

HPE stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

