Transform Wealth LLC Has $15.11 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

