SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $1.36. SPI Energy shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 44,409,278 shares traded.

SPI Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPI Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPI Energy stock. Group One Trading LLC increased its holdings in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Free Report) by 1,722.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,348 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC owned about 0.39% of SPI Energy worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

