Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Dbs Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.23.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $123.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.74. The company has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a PE ratio of 124.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

