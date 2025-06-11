Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Latko Wealth Management Ltd.

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,264 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 80,853 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 67,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

