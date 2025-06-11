Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,427 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 621,432 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,783,000 after purchasing an additional 286,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $11,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 182,993 shares during the period. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 208,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 166,748 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.30. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.12). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The business had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 7,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $478,459.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,172.45. This trade represents a 26.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $1,082,572.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,593.80. The trade was a 43.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,661 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,806 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

