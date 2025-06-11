ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.69 and traded as high as $61.87. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $61.85, with a volume of 1,942 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Trading Up 1.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Free Report) by 390.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,376 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 41.73% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

