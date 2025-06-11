Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 224 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $3,687,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 694.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 76,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,818,000 after acquiring an additional 67,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total transaction of $793,616.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,773.08. The trade was a 56.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $1,085.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,035.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,054.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $888.75 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,123.13.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

