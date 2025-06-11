Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.17. Approximately 8,988 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 3,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.