Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ OXLCI opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39.

