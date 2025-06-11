Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NBB opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $17.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NBB Free Report ) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.