Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NBB opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $17.31.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
