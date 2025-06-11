Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
NYSE JRI opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
