Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JRI opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund ( NYSE:JRI Free Report ) by 241.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.