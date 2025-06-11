Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI) to Issue — Dividend of $0.13 on July 1st

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NMAI opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 64,693 shares in the last quarter.

