Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI) to Issue — Dividend of $0.13 on July 1st

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NMAI opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
