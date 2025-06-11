Northeast Investment Management Buys 3,443 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $1,009.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $928.22 and its 200 day moving average is $974.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,891 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,226.51. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.