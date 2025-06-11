NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £106.82 ($144.21) and traded as high as £129 ($174.16). NEXT shares last traded at £124.95 ($168.69), with a volume of 27,480,150 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is £122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is £106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 615.10 ($8.30) earnings per share for the quarter. NEXT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 55.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NEXT plc will post 660.7526882 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a GBX 208 ($2.81) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $75.00. NEXT’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Stakol purchased 270 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £118.55 ($160.05) per share, for a total transaction of £32,008.50 ($43,213.85). Also, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of £123.62 ($166.90), for a total transaction of £12,362,000 ($16,689,617.93). 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

