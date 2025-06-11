Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.11% from the stock’s previous close.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lumentum from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Lumentum Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $74.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 4,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $317,786.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,612,708.20. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $356,914.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,021.32. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,520 shares of company stock worth $2,103,278 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 2,235.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.