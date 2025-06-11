MV Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,906,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,893,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $476.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.