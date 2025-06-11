Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.84 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.55). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.55), with a volume of 4,289 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £80.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.57.

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

