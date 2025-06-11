Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000.

GCOW stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.70. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

