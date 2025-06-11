Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,070 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up 0.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,960,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 45,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

