Land Securities Group Plc (LDSCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on August 8th

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a 38.3% increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Land Securities Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,329. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $9.46.
About Land Securities Group
