Land Securities Group Plc (LDSCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on August 8th

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a 38.3% increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,329. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

