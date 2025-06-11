Insider Selling: FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Insider Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $510,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,737.33. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FirstCash Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $131.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.32. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $836.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 808.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in FirstCash by 167.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in FirstCash by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

