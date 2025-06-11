Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.41 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.51). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.50), with a volume of 243,581 shares changing hands.

Henderson High Income Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £319.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 167.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 10.74 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Henderson High Income Trust had a net margin of 86.35% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

Henderson High Income Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Henderson High Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. Henderson High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

In other news, insider Preeti Rathi bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £20,280 ($27,379.51). Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

