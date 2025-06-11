FY2025 EPS Forecast for Jones Lang LaSalle Lifted by Analyst

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $16.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.35. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q3 2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $237.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.31. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

