Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $9.12 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.