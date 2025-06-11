Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,831,000. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in Flowserve by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $65.08.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FLS. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

