Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $154.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $46,405.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,904.84. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 30,122 shares of company stock worth $242,761 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,105,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,284,000 after buying an additional 1,798,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,134,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,148 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 81,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESRT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.