Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.2%

PRU opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.52 and its 200-day moving average is $111.56. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 52,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,009.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. This represents a 60.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

