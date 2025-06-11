Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Get Core Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNR

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

CNR stock opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Core Natural Resources has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $134.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($3.12). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.15 million. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Core Natural Resources

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 8,815 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $663,769.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,104.40. The trade was a 39.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.