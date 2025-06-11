Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,207,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 109,488 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,255,000 after purchasing an additional 134,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,533,000 after purchasing an additional 107,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,695.46. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.