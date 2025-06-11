Chris Bulman Inc Sells 5,326 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Chris Bulman Inc reduced its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. Chris Bulman Inc owned about 0.70% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,150,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,468,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 96,828 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 126,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,933 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FICS opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.79. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $40.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1475 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

