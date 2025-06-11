CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.10. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 197,691 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut CBAK Energy Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

CBAK Energy Technology Trading Up 2.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $98.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.73.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 327,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 687,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

