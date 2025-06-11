Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading Up 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.70 and last traded at $67.81. 169,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 647,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair downgraded Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $192.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.86 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $104,166.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,646.50. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 36,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 78,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

