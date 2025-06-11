Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 22,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,349 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25,460.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,981 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $233.34 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,934 shares of company stock worth $6,643,956. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

