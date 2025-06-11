13,461 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. Transform Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

IYJ opened at $141.09 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.51 and a fifty-two week high of $144.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

