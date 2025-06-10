Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $29.02 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Westpark Capital began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.35.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.83 and its 200-day moving average is $160.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

