Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 992 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 209.1% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $710.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.14.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SPOT opened at $699.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.12 billion, a PE ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.07. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $717.87.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

