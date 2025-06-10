Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 14,400 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 11.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Celestica by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth $282,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Celestica Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average of $100.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $144.27.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

