Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $808,000 in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 14,460.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. UBS Group dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 1.2%

DigitalOcean stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.78.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $92,962.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,592,697.62. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

